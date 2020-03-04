Mariah Carey postpones Hawaii performance over coronavirus fears

Mariah Carey has postponed a performance due to coronavirus fears.

The chart-topping singer was due to appear in Hawaii next week but blamed “international travel restrictions” for pushing the concert back to November.

Writing on Instagram, Carey said: “Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November.

“I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.”

Carey, 49, said she is “super excited” to appear in Honolulu for a Christmas-themed performance in November, adding: “I can’t wait to see you! Stay safe!!”

Governments around the world are scrambling to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus, officially named Covid-19.

In the UK, Downing Street is urging people to wash their hands to halt the spread of the virus while officials previously warned up to a fifth of the UK workforce could be off sick when the virus hits its peak.

Officials said on Tuesday that the number of people in the UK diagnosed with Covid-19 had risen to 51, with 12 new cases – while a British woman staying in Tenerife has also tested positive for the virus.