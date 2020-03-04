Love Is Blind’s Amber wants second wedding

Love Is Blind star Amber Pike has said she wants to have a second wedding to Matt Barnett.

The couple got engaged without ever seeing each other on the Netflix show, which saw people looking for love talking to complete strangers in an isolated pod.

The pair finally met in person after Barnett proposed and were legally married in the season finale, which was released on the streaming service last week but was filmed in November 2018.

Pike told US magazine People: “I would love to do another wedding.

“There’s no rush on it. We’re married now, but at some point.”

She added that, since the show finished filming, the couple have been travelling.

“We’re still having a lot of fun and we’re going on adventures together and don’t have huge plans.

“I think once we’re settled down more… Like I said on the show ‘Joke’s on my mom! She thought I was going to settle down and Matt’s just as wild and adventurous as I am!’

“But I do want to get to do a bridal shower with my family and my bachelorette trip with people I actually love and who have partied with me before.”

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton also tied the knot on the show after getting engaged without ever meeting and Speed said it was a challenge to keep their romance secret until the show aired.

She told People: “It’s been so hard, especially throughout the holidays. For Christmas, I visited (Cameron’s family in) Maine, and it’s like I can’t even really post pictures of my family because we still have to keep it a secret.

“Same with the family dinners that we have with my dad. So many great moments that we’ve just shared in the past year and a half that we haven’t been able to share with the world.”

Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now. A reunion special, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, will be released on Netflix’s YouTube page on Thursday.