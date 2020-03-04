Kirsten Dunst becomes latest celebrity to back Bernie Sanders

Actress Kirsten Dunst became the latest celebrity to back senator Bernie Sanders as voters in the US went to the polls for Super Tuesday.

Mr Sanders, 78, is widely seen as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential race, ahead of former vice president Joe Biden.

The identity of Donald Trump’s rival for November’s election should be easier to predict following Super Tuesday, which sees 14 states heading to the ballot box.

And Spider-Man star Dunst joined the likes of Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Dick Van Dyke in backing Mr Sanders, the most left-wing of the candidates.

She said: “All his life, Bernie Sanders has had the courage to speak the truth, even when no one else would. He stands up for people — all people.

“Right now we need his courage and conviction to bring justice to this country, to the environment and to the world.

“It is my honour to join my voice with his, and with voices of the millions of hardworking people who know a better world is possible and are ready to fight for it.

“Together we will win.”

Other high-profile fans of Mr Sanders, a senator from Vermont, include Danny DeVito and Susan Sarandon.