Hilary Mantel: Meghan has been victim of ‘abominable racism’

Hilary Mantel has said people who do not believe the Duchess of Sussex has been the victim of “abominable racism” need to “check their privilege”.

The Booker Prize-winning author, whose follow-up to Tudor novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies will be released later this week, said she supports the royal couple.

Harry and Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of crisis in January when they announced they wanted to step back from their royal roles and become financially independent.

The couple are dropping their HRH styles and preparing for a life mostly in North America from March 31.

Mantel told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I’m pleased that it’s the marriage that’s surviving and the connection with the monarchy that has to go, because I think almost all of us would have bet that if she (Meghan) left, she’d have to leave alone.

“Though none of us know the details of how this is going to work out.

“But I think that Meghan was too good to be true. She was a smiling face in a dull institution, she cheered the nation up no end, or at least men and women of goodwill.

“I do think abominable racism has been involved. People who say that’s got nothing to do with it – well, they need to check their privilege!”

