Gwendoline Christie: Young people should not feel held back by gender

Actress Gwendoline Christie has said it is “essential” young people do not feel held back by their gender.

The Game Of Thrones star, 41, also called for the next generation to “feel limitless in their options”.

She was speaking on the red carpet at the We Day UK charity event at the SSE Arena in Wembley, north-west London, on Wednesday.

Gwendoline Christie played Brienne of Tarth in Game Of Thrones (Ian West/PA)

Christie, who portrayed Brienne of Tarth in the HBO fantasy epic, said the annual WE Day event which celebrates the charitable work of young people globally is a “brilliant thing”.

She told the PA news agency: “It is essential that young people should have hope, feel limitless in their options and not feel held back in terms of gender.

“There should be gender equality. There should be inclusion, there should be diversity, we should all be aware of climate change.

“These are vital, human issues and the idea of educating our youth in this way is brilliant and truly essentially.

Advertising

“This is the first time I have been at We Day and I feel incredibly privileged.

Gwendoline Christie on stage at the We Day UK event in London (Ian West/PA)

“I couldn’t believe this charity existed, and I actually said to friends of mine: ‘I wish this had existed when I was growing up.’

“The idea that you can be galvanised to donate your energy to a good cause, a local cause and a global cause, and then come to an environment with other people who are all working as a force for change and a force for good, and be inspired by and harness that energy – it is a brilliant thing.”

Christie later appeared on stage to address the 12,000 schoolchildren and teachers attending the event, and she introduced a youth speaker.