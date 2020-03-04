Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are reuniting as Genesis for their first tour in 13 years.

The progressive rock band, known for songs including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, will tour the UK and Ireland this November and December.

The Last Domino? tour will be the outfit’s first time on the road since their Turn It On Again world tour in 2007.

The trio, all 69, will be joined by Collins’ 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums and long-standing associate Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass.

Collins, who has historically provided both drums and vocals, is thought to be unable to play the instrument due to a nerve problem.

Peter Gabriel, one of the group’s founding members, will not be taking part.

Collins, guitarist Rutherford and keyboard player Banks made up the band’s most successful and long-lasting line-up during the late ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s.

Peter Gabriel (Joel Ryan/PA)

They appeared on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 to announce their return.

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Genesis formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

Collins took over singing with the band when Gabriel left in 1975, before departing for a solo career himself, saying he needed “to change direction in my musical life”.

Phil Collins on stage with Genesis (Yui Mok/PA)

Collins enjoyed a successful solo career, recording hits including In The Air Tonight and Another Day In Paradise among many others.

Tickets for the Genesis tour go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 6.

The Last Domino? tour

November 23 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

November 26 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

November 29 – London O2 Arena

November 30 – London O2 Arena

December 2 – Leeds First Direct Arena

December 5 – Birmingham Arena

December 8 – Manchester Arena

December 11 – Glasgow SSE Arena