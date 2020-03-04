Menu

Advertising

From baby Beckham to young man: Brooklyn’s life in pictures as he turns 21

Showbiz | Published:

As he turns 21, take a look back through Brooklyn’s life in the spotlight.

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria, is celebrating his 21st birthday.

He has spent his entire life in the spotlight, from entering the world on March 4 1999, through his childhood and his teens, to now.

Having carved out a career in recent years as a model and photographer, it is hard to believe he is the same young man who would sit on his dad’s shoulders at football games and cuddle up to his mum at events.

As Brooklyn turns the milestone age, take a look back through his life in pictures:

David Beckham - Portland Hospital
David Beckham at the Portland Hospital in London in March 1999 after Victoria has their son Brooklyn Joseph Beckham (Peter Jordan/PA)
David and Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn on David’s shoulders as the footballer’s team Manchester United won the Premiership title in 2000 (Phil Noble/PA)
Man U v Spurs Posh Beckham & son
Brooklyn with Victoria at the same match (Phil Noble/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham birthday party
David and Victoria celebrating Brooklyn’s second birthday in 2001 (David Jones/PA)

Advertising

Victoria Beckham David Gardner wedding
Brooklyn with mum Victoria at the wedding of David Gardner and Davinia Taylor in 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham
Brooklyn at the UK premiere of Scooby Doo 2 : Monsters Unleashed at the Vue Cinema in Islington, north London, in 2004 (Yui Mok/PA)
England v Switzerland The Beckham’s
Victoria and Brooklyn watching England play Switzerland, at the Cidade de Coimbra, in Portugal in 2004 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Beckhams Visit Winter Wonderland Ice Rink
David and Victoria with Brooklyn and his brother Cruz at the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink in Hyde Park, London, in 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

Advertising

Tennis – 2010 Wimbledon Championships – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Brooklyn at the Wimbledon Championships in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sport – 2010 BBC Sport Personality Awards – LG Arena
David and Victoria with Brooklyn and sons Romeo and Cruz at the BBC Sport Personality of the Year Awards in 2010 (David Davies/PA)
Soccer – Major League Soccer – Cup Final – Los Angeles Galaxy v Houston Dynamo – Home Depot Center
David, playing for LA Galaxy, with sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo after winning the MLS Cup in 2012 (PA Wire/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2013 – London
Brooklyn with Victoria at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)
Great Britain and Ireland v Rest of the World – UNICEF Charity Match – Old Trafford
Playing with dad David at a Unicef charity match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brit Awards 2017 – Arrivals – London
Brooklyn attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London, in 2017 (Ian West/PA)
Glastonbury Festival 2017 – Day 2
Brooklyn watching Foo Fighters perform on The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)
Brooklyn Beckham exhibition
Brooklyn preparing to promote his photography book What I See at Christie’s in London in 2017 (John Stillwell/PA)
GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London
With David and Victoria at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News