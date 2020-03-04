From baby Beckham to young man: Brooklyn’s life in pictures as he turns 21

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria, is celebrating his 21st birthday.

He has spent his entire life in the spotlight, from entering the world on March 4 1999, through his childhood and his teens, to now.

Having carved out a career in recent years as a model and photographer, it is hard to believe he is the same young man who would sit on his dad’s shoulders at football games and cuddle up to his mum at events.

As Brooklyn turns the milestone age, take a look back through his life in pictures:

David Beckham at the Portland Hospital in London in March 1999 after Victoria has their son Brooklyn Joseph Beckham (Peter Jordan/PA)

Brooklyn on David’s shoulders as the footballer’s team Manchester United won the Premiership title in 2000 (Phil Noble/PA)

Brooklyn with Victoria at the same match (Phil Noble/PA)

David and Victoria celebrating Brooklyn’s second birthday in 2001 (David Jones/PA)

Brooklyn with mum Victoria at the wedding of David Gardner and Davinia Taylor in 2003 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brooklyn at the UK premiere of Scooby Doo 2 : Monsters Unleashed at the Vue Cinema in Islington, north London, in 2004 (Yui Mok/PA)

Victoria and Brooklyn watching England play Switzerland, at the Cidade de Coimbra, in Portugal in 2004 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

David and Victoria with Brooklyn and his brother Cruz at the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink in Hyde Park, London, in 2007 (Joel Ryan/PA)

Brooklyn at the Wimbledon Championships in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

David and Victoria with Brooklyn and sons Romeo and Cruz at the BBC Sport Personality of the Year Awards in 2010 (David Davies/PA)

David, playing for LA Galaxy, with sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo after winning the MLS Cup in 2012 (PA Wire/PA)

Brooklyn with Victoria at the 2013 Glamour Women of the Year Awards (Ian West/PA)

Playing with dad David at a Unicef charity match at Old Trafford, Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brooklyn attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London, in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Brooklyn watching Foo Fighters perform on The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)

Brooklyn preparing to promote his photography book What I See at Christie’s in London in 2017 (John Stillwell/PA)