Five things about Brooklyn Beckham as he turns 21

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of David and Victoria, has turned 21.

Here is a look at five interesting facts about the budding young star.

He is an aspiring photographer

Brooklyn Beckham often shares his pictures on social media (Ian West/PA)

In 2017 Brooklyn reportedly enrolled in a photography university course in New York.

He regularly shares his photographs with fans and is a prolific poster on Instagram.

Alongside arts shots and pictures of his friends, Beckham often also shares pictures of family life.

He is in a relationship with Nicola Peltz

Beckham confirmed in January that he is in a relationship with American actress Peltz, who has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender.

The pair have subsequently shared a number of intimate pictures of the two of them together on social media.

Beckham was previously in a relationship with model Hana Cross from 2018 until they split last summer.

He was named after the New York borough

His mother Victoria reportedly chose the name (Ian West/PA)

Beckham shares his name with the trendy New York borough of Brooklyn thanks to his parents’ connection to the location.

He was reportedly given the name because Victoria liked the name Brooke and was in Brooklyn when she found out that she was pregnant.

He shares his dad’s love of tattoos

Just like his father, Beckham has a number of tattoos inked on his body.

He has previously used tattoos to honour his parents.

In 2018 he got a rose-covered heart inked on his upper arm emblazoned with the word “Mum” in addition to a tattoo on his chest of a group of cherubs, which is similar to one his father has.

He also has his siblings’ birth years tattooed on his arm.

He is a social media sensation

Beckham has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers and has delighted fans with pictures and videos of his family life.

In 2015, when Beckham hit one million followers, he posted a video that went viral of him telling fans that he had reached the milestone.

During the clip, he is interrupted by his dad who jokingly interjects: “I’ve got 52 (million)!”