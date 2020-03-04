David and Victoria Beckham share birthday messages for son Brooklyn

David Beckham said his son Brooklyn has “grown into the most beautiful human being” as he wished him a happy 21st birthday.

The footballer posted a photograph on Instagram of his eldest son as a youngster, and wrote alongside it: “Happy 21st to my big boy. what more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud … You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father that’s what you want to see in your son…

“We have had so many great moments as a father and son together like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me that was always my dream … I love you bust have the most amazing day because u deserve it.”.

Spice Girl Victoria shared a photograph of David holding Brooklyn as a baby and captioned it: “21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham.”

As Brooklyn celebrates his milestone birthday, here is a look at five interesting facts about the budding young star.

He is an aspiring photographer

Brooklyn Beckham often shares his pictures on social media (Ian West/PA)

In 2017 Brooklyn reportedly enrolled in a photography university course in New York.

He regularly shares his photos with fans and is a prolific poster on Instagram.

Alongside arts shots and pictures of his friends, he often also shares pictures of family life.

He is in a relationship with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn confirmed in January that he is in a relationship with American actress Peltz, who has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender.

The couple have subsequently shared a number of intimate pictures on social media.

Brooklyn was previously in a relationship with model Hana Cross from 2018 until they split last summer.

He was named after the New York borough

Brooklyn’s mother Victoria reportedly chose his name (Ian West/PA)

Brooklyn shares his name with the trendy New York borough thanks to his parents’ connection with the location.

He was reportedly given the name because Victoria liked the name Brooke and was in Brooklyn when she found out she was pregnant.

He shares his father’s love of tattoos

Just like David, Brooklyn has a number of tattoos.

He has previously used them to honour his parents.

In 2018 he had a rose-covered heart inked on his upper arm emblazoned with the word “Mum” in addition to a tattoo on his chest of a group of cherubs, which is similar to one his father has.

He also has his siblings’ birth years tattooed on his arm.

He is a social media sensation

Brooklyn has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers and has delighted fans with pictures and videos of his family life.

In 2015, when he hit one million followers, he posted a video that went viral of him telling fans that he had reached the milestone.

During the clip, he is interrupted by his father, who jokingly interjects: “I’ve got 52 (million)!”