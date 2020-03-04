Daniel Craig makes violent entrance in teaser for SNL hosting gig

Daniel Craig left the cast of Saturday Night Live broken and bruised in a teaser for his hosting of the show.

The James Bond star had been set to appear in his 007 swansong next month, but No Time To Die’s release date has been pushed back to November over coronavirus fears.

However, that will not affect Craig’s hosting of this week’s SNL, and he appeared in a teaser to promote his appearance on the long-running comedy sketch show.

Daniel Craig has so much fun when he's here. pic.twitter.com/D55sQNjsBI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2020

In a piece to camera, the 52-year-old says he enjoys SNL, as it allows him to “really stretch myself when it comes to acting”.

It then cuts to Craig speaking to a producer, volunteering to do anything for the show including “silly accents” and wearing a “crazy wig” before cast member Beck Bennett approaches from behind.

The comedian greets Craig with a friendly hand on the shoulder – only to cry out in pain when the Bond star “breaks” his arm.

SNL cast members Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd received similarly violent welcomes from Craig, with the latter being interrogated with “who do you work for?”

Advertising

Redd replied “Lorne Michaels”, SNL’s long-running executive producer.

The teaser then cuts back to Craig’s piece to camera, with the British actor calmly saying: “It’s just a terrific vibe here. They’re just genuinely good people.”

Craig last hosted SNL in 2012. Saturday’s musical guest is Canadian singer The Weeknd.