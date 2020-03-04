Menu

BBC enjoys successful night at Audio & Radio Industry Awards

Showbiz | Published:

The awards ceremony was hosted by Greg James at the London Palladium.

Emma Barnett

The BBC enjoyed a successful night at the Audio & Radio Industry Awards (Arias), with 17 out of 23 gongs going to the broadcaster’s programmes and presenters.

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett won the best speech presenter award, Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James was named best new show, and Elis James And John Robins scooped the funniest programme gong.

There were also wins for the broadcaster’s regional output, with BBC Radio Wales winning the best sports show prize for cycling programme Super G: How Geraint Won The Yellow Jersey.

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Greg James picked up an award as well as hosting the ceremony (Lia Toby/PA)

BBC Radio Sheffield won best speech breakfast show for Toby Foster At Breakfast and BBC WM was recognised for having the best factual single programme for Kane Walker: Life And Death On The Street.

Elsewhere Bauer Media’s local station Forth 1 picked up the award for best local radio show.

Mystery thriller podcast Passenger List was named best independent podcast, finishing ahead of the Bellingcat Podcast about investigative journalism, and the comedy My Dad Wrote A Porno.

The ceremony was held at the London Palladium on Wednesday night and was hosted by award-winner James.

