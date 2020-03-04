Amy Winehouse honoured on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame

Amy Winehouse’s family watched as a stone bearing her name was unveiled on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame.

The posthumous honour was placed alongside others for bands Madness and The Who.

The singer’s parents were present, as well as famous faces from the music industry including DJ Don Letts, rapper Big Narstie and The Specials’ Neville Staple.

Winehouse lived in the area before her death in 2011, following a much-publicised battle with substance addiction.

Speaking at the unveiling, which was also attended by fans, her father Mitch Winehouse said: “Camden was her oxygen and now she is here always spiritually.

Winehouse lived in the area until her death in 2011 (Niall Carson/PA)

“She’s not here physically but this plaque will mean that everyone who walks through Camden will look down and they will see the beloved Amy Winehouse.

He added: “I walk past it every day to get on the tube, so I will be seeing Amy every day now.

“For us it is a reminder that she is no longer with us and yet remembered by millions of people.

“It is a wonderful thing.”

Big Narstie was at the unveiling (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added that he wanted people to “understand more” about his daughter.

“She wasn’t this lonely person on her own being preyed upon by people.

“That wasn’t it at all, she was surrounded by loved ones and friends. She was a joker, man, I’m telling you.

“She was a practical joker and she loved to laugh.”

Fans gathered to watch (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added that his daughter was a “wonderful example to young people today”.

Staple also paid tribute to the singer, calling her one of the “most talented” artists and a “wonderful lady”.

He added: “She is gone but she will never go away.

“The music that she left with us is here forever, and we are going to treasure that music forever.”