Van Morrison joins Eric Clapton on stage at cancer fundraiser
The pair topped the bill at the Music For The Marsden event.
Sir Van Morrison joined Eric Clapton on stage at a concert for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Sir Tom Jones and Mick Hucknall also performed at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night.
The Music For The Marsden event saw performances from Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Bonnie Tyler, Paul Young, Italian star Zucchero, Gary Brooker, Paul Jones, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Paul Carrack, John Illsley from Dire Straits and Mike Rutherford.
Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith was also on hand to announce the guests.
Funds raised by the concert will go towards building the Royal Marsden’s cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre.
The centre will bring together 400 researchers in an effort to help develop new treatments and provide earlier diagnosis for cancer patients.
