Phoebe Waller-Bridge lands Olivier Awards nomination for Fleabag stage show

The live production of Fleabag has been nominated for the best entertainment or comedy play prize at the Olivier Awards.

Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been nominated in the best actress category, where she will compete against Hayley Atwell for Rosmersholm, Sharon D Clarke for Death Of A Salesman, and Juliet Stevenson for The Doctor.

New musical & Juliet leads the nominations at the ceremony, picking up nine nods.

?Best New Musical ? & Juliet has been nominated for Best New Musical at the #OlivierAwards and we are SHOOKETH! ? pic.twitter.com/F3JQI69Nzd — & Juliet (@julietmusical) March 3, 2020

The show about what would happen if the Shakespearean heroine had lived after the end of Romeo & Juliet, peppered with hits by Swedish pop maestro Max Martin, is nominated for prizes including best new musical, best actress in a musical, best set design and best costume design.

James McAvoy is nominated in the best actor category for his turn in the title role of Cyrano de Bergerac.

The play is nominated for the best revival prize, while director Jamie Lloyd is also recognised.

X-Men star McAvoy will compete against Toby Jones for Uncle Vanya, Wendell Pierce for his West End debut in Death Of A Salesman and Andrew Scott for Present Laughter.

Sir Trevor Nunn’s revival of Fiddler On The Roof has been nominated eight times, including a nod for Sir Trevor as best director, and nominations for Andy Nyman and Judy Kuhn for their performances.

Dear Evan Hansen received seven nominations for its long-awaited opening in the West End.

Today is going to be a great day and here’s why: DEAR EVAN HANSEN has been nominated for seven #OlivierAwards, including Best New Musical. #DEHLondon #DearEvanHansen #YouWillBeFound pic.twitter.com/hPSRHME9iV — Dear Evan Hansen – West End (@DEHWestEnd) March 3, 2020

The musical, with music and lyrics by La La Land and The Greatest Showman composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, received a nod for best new musical, while Sam Tutty was nominated for best actor in a musical for his professional debut.

The other best new musical contenders are & Juliet, Amelie and Waitress, while the best new play nominees are A Very Expensive Poison – Lucy Prebble’s play about the murder of Alexander Litvinenko – Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, The Doctor and the National Theatre’s The Ocean At The End Of The Lane.

The Olivier Awards take place on April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall.