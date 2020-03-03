Love Island voting figures reveal Paige and Finn won by tiny margin

Voting figures for the Love Island final show how close the race was between Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman and Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Paige and Finn came out on top during the live final of the ITV2 dating show on February 23, collecting 44.52% of the final vote and the £50,000 grand prize, according to the channel.

"We have just won Love Island!" Congratulations Paige and Finn, we can't wait for the housewarming invite ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/M51egUw3Zu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2020

However, Siannise and Luke T were very close behind with 43.61%, figures show.

Earlier in the evening, Demi Jones and Luke Mottram were eliminated when they scored 9.62%, and Jess Gale and Ched Uzor came fourth with 2.25%.

Their time in the villa has been an actual fairytale, 100%! Siânnise and Luke T are your second place couple ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5Hww0L9xVL — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2020

The four final couples arrived back in the UK from South Africa on February 26.

During the conclusion of the ITV2 dating show, Paige was given the choice of whether to keep the £50,000 prize for herself or share it with Finn.

She opted to split the money with the semi-professional footballer.

Afterwards she said she nearly jokingly pretended to keep it, saying: “I should have said ‘I’ll take the £50,000’ and share £5,000 with you! I would have made a joke (about keeping it), but I thought ‘What if he seriously thinks that’s my answer?’ I just thought ‘I’m not going to even put my foot in it!’”

Love Island contestants Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman came close to taking the top prize (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Following their win, Paige, who is from Scotland, and Finn, a 20-year-old semi-professional footballer from Milton Keynes, plan to move to Manchester.

Explaining the move, Paige said: “I totally love Scotland. I’ve never had a reason to move away from it.

“I think Glasgow might be a bit rough for Finn. They’d eat him alive! Ha ha! I’m joking. I think it would be a bit unfair of me to take him away from his comforts.”

The first ever winter series of Love Island was overshadowed by the death of former host Caroline Flack, who took her own life on February 15 at the age of 40.

New host Laura Whitmore paid tribute to Flack during the live final, telling viewers that it has been “extremely difficult coming to terms with the loss of our friend and colleague Caroline”.