Lorraine Kelly discusses ‘difficult time’ after miscarriage

Lorraine Kelly has spoken about the “difficult time” she experienced after she had a miscarriage.

The TV star and her husband Steve Smith lost a baby when their daughter Rosie, 25, was five years old and said it helped her to speak openly about it.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, she said: “That was a really difficult time and I think, yes of course we should absolutely sympathise with the women who go through this, but nobody asked after Steve.

“Nobody ever said ‘How are you?’ The only people who did, funnily enough, were friends that experienced it themselves and sadly as we know, far too many people experience it.

This week's guest is the legendary @reallorraine!Lorraine talks about the early days with daughter Rosie and what it was like having to fight for her job with a newborn in tow. To listen – https://t.co/RDQRR7lTzs Huge thank you to @peanut_app for sponsoring the series! ❤️AD pic.twitter.com/pEHyb9Ue77 — Giovanna Fletcher (@MrsGiFletcher) March 3, 2020

“I think we’ve got to be a bit more considerate about everyone and not just partners but extended family.”

She added: “It was really sad but what did help me though was being open and talking about it at the time, because obviously I’m off work and you need to tell people why.

“That wasn’t easy, but the response I got from viewers was unbelievable.

“I thought it was important to be honest. I felt we had to because viewers were asking what was wrong.

“We were just inundated with letters and really brave women sharing their experience with me. Really heartfelt. People took a lot of time and trouble.”

Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast is available from acast.com.