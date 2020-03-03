Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West makes rap debut at Yeezy fashion show

The daughter of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West stole the show as she delivered a surprise rap on the catwalk at her father’s latest fashion show.

Six-year-old North West took to the stage at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris as the models walked in front of her.

She was later joined by her famous father for the conclusion of the performance as she was cheered on by her reality star mother and her family.

Kardashian West shared videos of the performance on her Instagram stories and referred to the rap as a “remix” of child rapper Zaza’s What Do I Do?

She wrote: “I’m so proud of my Northie!!!!!! Her 1st performance had me in tears!

“She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 fashion show!

“Shout out to @zazathecreator North hopes you like the remix!!!!

The little girl took to the stage in a purple and grey jacket, loose grey trousers and chunky boots as models in neutral tones walked past.