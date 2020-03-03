Justin Timberlake sends gushing birthday message to Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake has shared a gushing birthday message to his wife Jessica Biel.

The SexyBack singer, 39, described the actress, 38, as “the mostest of the mostest” and accompanied his post with a selection of photos showing the pair.

He wrote to his 57.8 million Instagram followers: “Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life… A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can’t wait to share many more of these with you.

“Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Timberlake signed off the message by writing “HUZ”.

Arielle Vandenberg, who hosts the US version of Love Island, replied with a series of smiley face emojis, while actress Nikki DeLoach said: “This is the sweetest! Love you both the mostest.”

Timberlake recently apologised to his wife after being pictured holding hands with a co-star.

Advertising

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The singer and actor was snapped hand-in-hand with Alisha Wainwright while filming the upcoming movie Palmer in New Orleans.

Timberlake apologised and insisted that “nothing happened” between him and his co-star.

The pair, who play lovers in the Fisher Stevens-directed drama, had been drinking at a bar during a break in filming for Palmer.

Timberlake and Biel married in October 2012 and have a four-year-old son called Silas.