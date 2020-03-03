Jodie Comer says new Killing Eve series will explore Villanelle’s past

Jodie Comer has said the new series of Killing Eve will delve into Villanelle’s past and show some of her “vulnerability”.

Speaking to British Vogue, the actress said it was “nice” to show a different side to her character, who is a psychopathic Russian assassin.

She told the magazine: “The audience love what they love about her, but it’s been nice to show a different side to that. Maybe a little bit of vulnerability.”

Comer, 26, has picked up Bafta and Emmy awards for her role in the programme.

Killing Eve returns for series three later this year (Ian West/PA)

The third series of Killing Eve is set to air later this year.

The drama, which also sees Sandra Oh play a British intelligence officer on the hunt for Villanelle, has also been renewed for a fourth season.

Comer told the magazine she struggled to find work earlier in the career.

She said: “I remember there was a year where I didn’t work for eight or nine months.

“You get up in the morning, get yourself ready, get to the train station, two-hour train, get to your audition, you’re in there for 10 minutes, and then you’re coming all the way back home. Sometimes I was doing it three times a week.

Comer said she previously had a spell where she didn’t work for “eight or nine months” (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“What I realised, the more that I wasn’t working, was that I stunk of desperation, basically. It became, ‘I need the job’. And then you go into auditions and they can smell it.”

The Liverpudlian actress also told the magazine she is “very much” in love after being single “for a while”.

She added: “When you’re relaxed and letting the universe do what it’s doing, things kind of fall into place. Which is very much what happened. Which is great.”

Read the full interview in the April issue of British Vogue.