Fleabag, Chernobyl and Derry Girls among TV shows nominated for RTS awards

Chernobyl, Fleabag and Derry Girls are among the TV programmes to be nominated for Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

Top Boy’s Micheal Ward, Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa have been nominated in acting categories.

BBC Three, Channel 5 and Sky Atlantic are in the running for the channel of the year gong.

Nominations announced for the RTS Programme Awards 2020 https://t.co/OqLricJXo7 #RTSAwards pic.twitter.com/5w68lztKPX — Royal Television Society (@RTS_media) March 3, 2020

Historical drama Chernobyl is up for a mini-series award.

Fleabag and Derry Girls will compete in the scripted comedy and female comedy performance categories.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who wrote and starred in Fleabag, is also up for a comedy writer award.

Nominated for the presenter award are Fred Brathwaite of A Fresh Guide To Florence With Fab 5 Freddy, Hometown: A Killing’s Mobeen Azhar and Vicky McClure, who starred in Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure.

Aisling Bea is up for a breakthrough award (Matt Crossick/PA)

In the breakthrough award category, Aisling Bea, Tanya Moodie and Tim Renkow are nominated for This Way Up, Motherland and Jerk respectively.

Casualty, Coronation Street and EastEnders will go head to head for the soap and continuing drama award.

The nominees were announced in central London by BBC broadcaster Samira Ahmed.

The RTS awards ceremony will take place on March 17 in central London.