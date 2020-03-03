Dua Lipa wades into race for Democratic presidential candidate

Dua Lipa has thrown her weight behind Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The pop star, 24, urged her US fans to vote for the Vermont senator on Super Tuesday, when 14 states from the Atlantic to the Pacific vote for their nominee.

She wrote: “What happens in America doesn’t stay in America. The whole world is crying out for kinder and more inclusive leadership.

“If you are in a Super Tuesday state, please vote for the president you all deserve.”

She shared a graphic created by the Sanders campaign, which said: “Vote for Bernie, Tuesday, March 3, in these states.”

Lipa, raised in London by Kosovar-Albanian parents, is not eligible to vote in the race.

States able to vote include the nation’s two most populous states, California and Texas, and nearly one third of all the delegates at July’s Democratic National Convention are up for grabs.