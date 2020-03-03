Carrie Underwood reveals her family hid in safe room during Nashville tornado

Carrie Underwood has said her husband and children had to take shelter in their safe room as a tornado struck parts of Nashville and central Tennessee.

The country singer, who was in New York appearing on the US chat show Today, told the programme her heart was back at home with her family.

Carrie Underwood talks about her husband and kids being in Nashville when the tornado hit last night. "He said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys to take them down (to) a little safe room in our house. I bet everyone was crying." pic.twitter.com/Ny8Yy5b8Uj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

Underwood, who shares sons Isaiah and Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, told the programme: “I think that what everyone is doing is assessing, I’m texting people I know, talking to my husband.

“He said he had to go upstairs at 2am and grab the boys and take them down to the little safe room in our house.

“I bet everyone was crying at 2am and freaking out.”

Ryan Seacrest wrote on Twitter: “Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado.

Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 3, 2020

Our thoughts are with all those in Music City who have lost their homes and businesses during tonight’s tornado. Stay safe, Nashville. ? — CMT (@CMT) March 3, 2020

Country singer Reba wrote on Instagram: “My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night.

“Even if the tornado didn’t hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning.”

Two fatalities have been reported to the MNPD, the victims from East Nashville. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020

Several people have been killed, including two in East Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police, and almost 50,000 people are without power.