Cadet’s posthumous debut album to be released in April

The release date for the debut album by late rapper Cadet has been announced on what would have been his 30th birthday.

The rising music star was killed in a car crash on his way to perform at a gig on February 9 last year, at the age of 28.

The Rated Legend will be released on April 10 and his cousin Krept, of duo Krept & Konan, will be executive producer.

The Rated Legend (Handout/PA)

The album will feature single Advice and posthumously released Gang Gang, as well as previously unreleased material from Cadet’s recording sessions.

Guest artists include Young Adz, Konan, Swarmz, Wretch 32, Chip, Tion Wayne, Deno and Krept, who said: “I am determined and driven to keep Cadet’s name alive and to making sure I can continue what he started and achieved, because I know how much this meant to him.

“It was a labour of love and passion to create this project from just hearing random tracks he recorded and turning it into a full body of work.

Blaine’s energy will be forever with us through the love and passion he put in his music. His legacy of hard work, creativity and talent is immortalised in every song. To keep his spirit alive we will continue his dream?❤DAILY DUPPY DROPS SUNDAY 7PMPS. Forever #BUFF pic.twitter.com/ClG8vgm4tq — CADET CADET (@Callmecadet) April 19, 2019

Advertising

“Cadet recorded so much good music that it would have felt wrong to have not done this.

“Cadet was so loved that filling missing verses or hooks from guest artists was easy to do to finish this album.

“All producers and artists done this all for free. That’s love. Cadet would love this album just as much as we do. It has versatility and really shows his range as an artist.

“With this album Cadet’s legacy will keep going, his name will live on. I have enjoyed every moment of putting this album together with our family. You will hear why he is no longer underrated.”

London-based Cadet was travelling to Keele Students’ Union in Staffordshire in the back of a taxi when the accident occurred.

The musician, whose real name was Blaine Johnson, was an up and coming star on the UK music scene and artists including Stormzy and Example were among those to pay tribute following his death.