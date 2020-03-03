BBC radio host changes name to Joe Lycett on back of Hugo Boss stunt

A BBC radio presenter has changed his name by deed poll to Joe Lycett after the popular comedian legally changed his own name to Hugo Boss.

Lycett is now officially known as Hugo Boss as part of an attack on the German luxury designer for using trademark claims to target small businesses and charities who also use “boss” in their branding.

Following on from this, BBC West Midlands DJ Danny Kelly has adopted the comedian’s former name, with a post on the station’s Twitter page saying: “Meet Joe Lycett the new Mid Morning presenter on BBC WM. Danny has completed his deed poll application.”

Meet Joe Lycett the new Mid Morning presenter on BBC WM. Danny has completed his deed poll application. Here he is signing it! pic.twitter.com/lz8iHuhYix — BBC WM 95.6 (@bbcwm) March 3, 2020

A video shows him signing the paperwork and a photograph of the document shows his new signature as Joe Lycett.

On Monday, Kelly announced: “This is the last time you’ll hear Danny Kelly on BBC WM”, prompting listeners to speculate he would be changing his name.

It comes after the comedian formerly known as Lycett spoke out about the fashion house using trademark claims to challenge the use of the Boss by other enterprises.

He specifically mentioned a small brewery in Swansea called Boss Brewing, which has been obliged to spend thousands in legal fees and rebranding after two of its beer names were challenged.

The 31-year-old posted a letter on Twitter purporting to be from the UK Deed Poll Office, which committed him to “absolutely and entirely renounce, relinquish and abandon the use of my said former name”.

The TV star said he would be “launching a brand new product as Hugo Boss” which will be revealed on a new series of the Channel 4 consumer rights show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.