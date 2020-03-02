Thom Yorke announces special All Points East performance

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has joined Massive Attack’s All Points East line-up as a special guest.

The singer and multi-instrumentalist, 51, will deliver a solo acoustic piano performance drawing from his solo material and band hits.

All Points East is being held in London’s Victoria Park over nine days in May, with Bristol trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack curating a billing on Sunday May 24.

Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja of Massive Attack (Ian West/PA)

The performance is expected to be more intimate than Yorke’s usual solo shows.

His recent Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes tour saw him joined on stage by Radiohead’s long-standing producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.

Jazz pianist Alfa Mist and dance music producer Jacques Greene have also been added to the All Points East line-up.

They join Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Sevdaliza, Fatoumata Diawara, Tnight, Gaika, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

The Kooks, Tame Impala and Kraftwerk are among the headliners already announced.

All Points East was held for the first time in 2018.

It will run from May 22 to 31. For information visit www.allpointseastfestival.com.