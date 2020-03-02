Taylor Swift secures global recording artist title following successful 2019

Taylor Swift has been named global recording artist of the year for a second time.

The 30-year-old took home the title in 2014 following the release of her Grammy-winning album 1989.

She is only the second artist to earn the accolade on two occasions, after rapper Drake was named best-selling recording artist in 2016 and 2018.

Drake is the only other artist to win the title twice (Ian West/PA)

The title reflects an artist’s worldwide success across digital and physical music formats, and is awarded by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Swift’s seventh studio album Lover, released in August 2019, debuted at number one in more than 10 countries and reached three million album-equivalent sales worldwide in its first week.

Ed Sheeran took second place following the success of his No.6 Collaborations Project, while Post Malone earned third place after releasing his third album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Billie Eilish, Queen, Ariana Grande and BTS also featured in the top 10.

Ed Sheeran comes in second (Ben Birchall/PA)

IFPI chief executive Frances Moore said: “Taylor Swift is the epitome of a truly global star. She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album.

“It is a pleasure to be able to present her with the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the second time.

“The top 10 showcases some of the brightest and most talented artists from around the world, from newer stars, such as Billie Eilish and BTS, to legacy acts like The Beatles and Queen.

“This range demonstrates how people’s love of music can be continually ignited by new and diverse artists and yet endures across decades. I congratulate all the artists in the chart.”

Previous winners also include Sheeran in 2017, Adele in 2015 and One Direction in 2013, which was the title’s inaugural year.

Top 10 global recording artists of 2019 (Source – IFPI)

1. Taylor Swift

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Post Malone

4. Billie Eilish

5. Queen

6. Ariana Grande

7. BTS

8. Drake

9. Lady Gaga

10. The Beatles