Ozzy Osbourne opens up about how Sharon reacted to his cheating

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that his wife Sharon cut the sleeves off all of his coats after he cheated on her.

The couple’s marriage has previously been put in jeopardy after Ozzy had a number of affairs, including in 2016 when his four-year relationship with hairstylist Michelle Pugh made headlines.

Ozzy, 71, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he has “been a bad boy at times” and that he was scared he was going to lose Sharon as he discussed his past indiscretions in a joint interview with his wife.

Sharon said that their love story “is like a Shakespearian play”, adding: “Ozzy’s been a right old f***** with women.”

She said that she “was just really broken in every sense” when she learned of his cheating.

The former Black Sabbath star said that he was “terrified” that Sharon would leave him after his last affair, and he compared having sex with other women to his previous substance abuse issues.

He said: “I think it’s another fix. If you’re a junkie like I was, anything that alters your mind, you go for. I didn’t love any of these people. I’ve learnt a lesson.”

Of Sharon’s reaction to his latest affair, he said: “She cut every sleeve off every coat I own.”

She added: “I said to Ozzy ‘If you ever do this to me again, I’m going to cut your hair off or I’m going to cut all your clothes.'”

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne (Good Morning Britain/ITV)

Ozzy said: “I wish I hadn’t have done the stupid thing that I did to get to it happening and that’s the truth.

“You never know what you’ve had until you’ve lost it and I thought I’d lost it big time.”

He said that “meeting Sharon” was the greatest moment of his life.

“When I fell in love with her, I knew from a distance,” he added.

“What attracted me to Sharon, she always had this infectious laugh. It’s like the plant was happy. It was just one of those things… the shoes fit.

“She’s still here and I’m still here, so out of all our ups and downs, we’re still together.”

The couple have been married since 1982 and they have three children together – Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

Ozzy also talked about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

'I said to Sharon, 'can you phone an ambulance I think I've broken my neck'.' Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne tell Piers how scary it was when the legendary rocker fell recently, leading to his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease. #GMB pic.twitter.com/MOXud6xC32 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 2, 2020

He said: “Let me put one thing straight, it’s been put in the papers that they discovered I had Parkinson’s when I had the fall.

“I’ve known about the Parkinson’s since 2003. I’ve had it all my life. The Parkinson’s I have is not like the Michael J Fox one.”

The music star has a rare form of the disease called Parkin 2, which he has had since birth.

Sharon said: “It’s a gene that Ozzy was born with and of course, Ozzy couldn’t get anything normal, it’s very rare and its path isn’t like normal Parkinson’s, that we all know.”