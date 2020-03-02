Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard split up

Maura Higgins has announced that she has split up with boyfriend and former fellow Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard.

Posting on Instagram, the Dancing On Ice star, 29, said that the pair “tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be”.

The pair got together during last year’s summer series of the ITV 2 dating programme.

She wrote: “Curtis and I have made the decision to separate.

“We enjoyed a great experience from our time in the villa and want to thank everyone for supporting our relationship.

“There is no easy way to get through a break-up and no bad feeling on either side.

“We tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be and I wish Curtis nothing but the best for the future.”

Curtis and Maura came fourth in the summer final of the ITV2 dating show, which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.