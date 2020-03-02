Lady Gaga announces new album name and release date

Lady Gaga has revealed that her hotly-anticipated sixth album is called Chromatica and will be released next month.

The US pop star’s new album, her first in nearly four years, will be available from April 10 on CD, vinyl and cassette, as well as online platforms.

The record, which she had nicknamed LG6, was rumoured to be called Chromatica as the word appears in the music video for her new single Stupid Love.

Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️? https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime ? pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020

The upbeat new track, reminiscent of the singer-songwriter’s Born This Way era of 2011, is currently in the running for this week’s number one single in the UK after being released on Friday.

On Sunday, the Official Charts Company said that Stupid Love is battling for the chart top spot at the halfway stage of the week, and was just 1,200 sales behind current number one, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd.

Stupid Love is on course to become Gaga’s 13th UK top 10 single.

The music star’s new video shows warring tribes in bright outfits facing off against each other, before Gaga and her backing dancers stand in the middle to end the conflict.

The singer wears a string of eccentric outfits, including a bright pink wig, bra and shorts with a large spiked belt.

The futuristic video was shot on an iPhone, and has been viewed more than 21 million times on YouTube since Friday.

Gaga revealed in March last year that she was working on her new album, her first since 2016’s Joanne.

The star, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, rose to fame after the release of her debut album The Fame in 2008, which was reissued in 2009 as The Fame Monster.

Her other albums are Born This Way (2011), Artpop (2013) and Cheek To Cheek (2014), a collaborative album with Tony Bennett.

In 2019 she was nominated for the best actress Oscar for her starring role in the film A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper.

She won the best original song Oscar for Shallow from the film.