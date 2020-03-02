Gwyneth Paltrow sends gushing birthday message to husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow has wished her husband Brad Falchuk a happy 49th birthday, describing him as a “man of infinite kindness”.

The Hollywood star, 47, married the TV producer in September 2018 following her divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

She wrote in a message to her 6.9 million Instagram followers: “@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49. A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love.

“Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others.

“I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”

Oscar-winner Paltrow accompanied the message with a photo of Falchuk against a backdrop of a forested valley.

Paltrow and the Glee co-creator married in New York and enjoyed a honeymoon in the Maldives.

She and Martin, who share teenage children Apple and Moses, separated in 2014 after 10 years of marriage and were mocked for describing the split as a “conscious uncoupling”.