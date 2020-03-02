Flavor Flav hits out at Chuck D over his ‘firing’ from Public Enemy

Flavor Flav has hit out at Chuck D over his reported firing from Public Enemy, telling his ex-colleague he is “very disappointed” in him.

Flav parted ways with the hip hop group following a spat over an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally, Rolling Stone reported.

The rapper later criticised his former bandmate on Twitter, adding that they cannot fire him and “there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav”.

.@MrChuckD are you kidding me right now???,,,over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don't wanna endorse a candidate,,,I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck,,, — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) March 2, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “Chuck D are you kidding me right now? Over Bernie Sanders?

“You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years over politics? All because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate.

“I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck.”

He also told his ex-bandmate he is not his “employee” or “partner”.

He added: “You can’t fire me. There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav. So let’s get it right Chuck.”

Flav’s criticism came after Chuck D said on social media that “it’s not about Bernie with Flav”.

He added: “He don’t know the difference between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders. He don’t know either.”

Public Enemy Radio, an offshoot of the group featuring Chuck D, performed without him at Sanders’ presidential campaign event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

According to Rolling Stone, Flav had previously objected to the US senator using Public Enemy for campaigning purposes and asked him to make clear that he had not been endorsed by the whole group.

Public Enemy were formed in Long Island, New York, in 1986 and released hits such as Fight The Power, Rebel Without A Pause and Don’t Believe The Hype.

They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.