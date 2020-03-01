Claire Foy scoops theatre gong but co-star Matt Smith misses out

Claire Foy has scooped an acting gong at the WhatsOnStage Awards – but her co-star Matt Smith missed out.

The star, 35, famous for playing the Queen in The Crown, won Best Actress In A Play for her role in Lungs.

Smith, 37, who played the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown, was also up for an award for his performance in Lungs at The Old Vic.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy attending the season two premiere of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

But Smith walked away empty-handed after Andrew Scott triumphed in the Best Actor In A Play category.

Fleabag and Sherlock star Scott won for his role in Present Laughter at The Old Vic.

Foy and Smith reunited to play a couple once again in Lungs.

They played a “conflicted couple who wrestle with huge contemporary dilemmas surrounding the responsibility of bringing new life into an increasingly precarious world”.

The ceremony also saw Life Of Pi, at Sheffield Theatres, named Best New Play – the first time the award has been won by a venue outside London.

Scott’s co-star Sophie Thompson won Best Supporting Actress In A Play, making it a triple win for The Old Vic.

Andrew Scott (Ian West/PA)

The awards are voted for by the theatregoers.

WhatsOnStage’s chief operating officer Sita McIntosh said: “In our 20th year, we’d… like to say a particular thank you to the audiences who are the lifeblood of our awards, voting in their tens of thousands.

“Their support and championing of shows is what keeps our industry alive.

“It’s galvanising to see that a play that has never been staged in London has picked up the Best New Play Award, showing how the WhatsOnStage Awards really are decided by audiences across the nation.”

The night’s big winner was & Juliet with six awards, receiving Best Actress In A Musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, as well as gongs for set design and costume.

Best New Musical went to Come From Away, which also won Best Supporting Actress In A Musical for Rachel Tucker.

The BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical went to the smash-hit Six The Musical.

Jamie Lloyd received the Best Direction gong for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Best Play Revival for his production of Betrayal.

The 20th WhatsOnStage Awards, hosted by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre and the event was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2.

The main awards:

BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY

Andrew Scott – Present Laughter

BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Claire Foy – Lungs

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Hammed Animashaun – A Midsummer Night’s Dream

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Sophie Thompson – Present Laughter

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Sam Tutty – Dear Evan Hansen

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Miriam-Teak Lee – & Juliet

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jack Loxton – Dear Evan Hansen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Rachel Tucker – Come From Away

BEST NEW PLAY

Life Of Pi

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Betrayal

BEST NEW MUSICAL

Come From Away

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Mary Poppins

BEST OFF-WEST END PRODUCTION

Falsettos

BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION

The Colour Purple