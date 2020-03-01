Advertising
Claire Foy scoops theatre gong but co-star Matt Smith misses out
The awards are voted for by theatregoers.
Claire Foy has scooped an acting gong at the WhatsOnStage Awards – but her co-star Matt Smith missed out.
The star, 35, famous for playing the Queen in The Crown, won Best Actress In A Play for her role in Lungs.
Smith, 37, who played the Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown, was also up for an award for his performance in Lungs at The Old Vic.
But Smith walked away empty-handed after Andrew Scott triumphed in the Best Actor In A Play category.
Fleabag and Sherlock star Scott won for his role in Present Laughter at The Old Vic.
Foy and Smith reunited to play a couple once again in Lungs.
They played a “conflicted couple who wrestle with huge contemporary dilemmas surrounding the responsibility of bringing new life into an increasingly precarious world”.
Advertising
The ceremony also saw Life Of Pi, at Sheffield Theatres, named Best New Play – the first time the award has been won by a venue outside London.
Scott’s co-star Sophie Thompson won Best Supporting Actress In A Play, making it a triple win for The Old Vic.
The awards are voted for by the theatregoers.
Advertising
WhatsOnStage’s chief operating officer Sita McIntosh said: “In our 20th year, we’d… like to say a particular thank you to the audiences who are the lifeblood of our awards, voting in their tens of thousands.
“Their support and championing of shows is what keeps our industry alive.
“It’s galvanising to see that a play that has never been staged in London has picked up the Best New Play Award, showing how the WhatsOnStage Awards really are decided by audiences across the nation.”
The night’s big winner was & Juliet with six awards, receiving Best Actress In A Musical for Miriam-Teak Lee, as well as gongs for set design and costume.
Best New Musical went to Come From Away, which also won Best Supporting Actress In A Musical for Rachel Tucker.
The BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical went to the smash-hit Six The Musical.
Jamie Lloyd received the Best Direction gong for Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Best Play Revival for his production of Betrayal.
The 20th WhatsOnStage Awards, hosted by Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson, took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre and the event was broadcast live on BBC Radio 2.
The main awards:
BEST ACTOR IN A PLAY
Andrew Scott – Present Laughter
BEST ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Claire Foy – Lungs
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Hammed Animashaun – A Midsummer Night’s Dream
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Sophie Thompson – Present Laughter
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Sam Tutty – Dear Evan Hansen
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Miriam-Teak Lee – & Juliet
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jack Loxton – Dear Evan Hansen
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Rachel Tucker – Come From Away
BEST NEW PLAY
Life Of Pi
BEST PLAY REVIVAL
Betrayal
BEST NEW MUSICAL
Come From Away
BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Mary Poppins
BEST OFF-WEST END PRODUCTION
Falsettos
BEST REGIONAL PRODUCTION
The Colour Purple
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.