Oprah Winfrey blames ‘wrong shoes’ following fall on stage

Oprah Winfrey has taken a tumble on stage.

The media mogul, 66, quipped “wrong shoes” after her dramatic fall.

The moment was captured on film by the Los Angeles Times.

Winfrey is currently on her 2020 Vision speaking tour and the fall happened as she was talking about “wellness” at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Special guests on various dates include Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Dwayne Johnson and Jennifer Lopez.

“Say goodbye to procrastination, denial, feeling stuck and wishing for a better life,” Winfrey has said of the event.

“This is going to be a day-long party for everyone, celebrating all that you are, and all that you’re meant to be.”