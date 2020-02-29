Advertising
Ola Jordan has her first child: She’s here and she’s perfect
The ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional underwent a process of IVF.
Ola Jordan has become mother to a baby girl.
The ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional, 37, became pregnant with her first child after undergoing a “tough process” of IVF.
She told her fans the news on Twitter, posting a picture of her baby’s hand.
“She’s here and she is perfect. #Mummy,” she wrote.
Husband James, 41, showed off the newborn’s feet and wrote: “I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy.”
The married couple were trying for a baby, before undergoing the treatment, for nearly three years.
Ola previously told Hello! magazine: “When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I’m not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing.”
And former Strictly pro and Dancing On Ice winner James had said: “I’m so glad I get to see her become a mum because it’s all she’s ever really wanted.”
