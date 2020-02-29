Linda Robson: I suffered meltdown on trip to Ibiza with Loose Women co-stars

Linda Robson has told how she had a “meltdown” on a trip to Ibiza with her fellow Loose Women panellists.

The Birds Of A Feather actress recently revealed that she had turned to alcohol after suffering with severe obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression.

Now Robson, 61, has divulged details of the breakdown she suffered 18 months ago in the hope that she encourages others to get help.

'Please welcome, the one and only, Linda Robson!' We're so happy to have Linda back on #LooseWomen ? pic.twitter.com/jlXDQudvYS — Loose Women (@loosewomen) January 10, 2020

Robson told The Sun that at one point during the trip with Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, Kaye Adams and Saira Khan, she was surrounded by her concerned Loose Women co-stars, while curled up in bed, “in a terrible state, crying my eyes out”.

“From the day I got there, I just wanted to go home because my anxiety was so bad,” she told the newspaper.

“I’d sneaked a couple of bottles of vodka with me, just to knock me out at night, but it wasn’t working.

“I’d already had a couple of sleepless nights and, by the third, I ended up having a proper meltdown.”

The Loose Women panellist told The Sun that she began a tough road to recovery after flying home early, with Solomon accompanying her.

After stays in different clinics, her behaviour was attributed to an allergic reaction to an antidepressant.

Anxiety about her children’s safety began in 2008 when her son Louis, then 16, was out with close friend Ben Kinsella, who was killed in an attack by three youths.

“From that day, I felt completely different about the safety of my kids because Ben didn’t do anything and got killed and it could so easily have been Louis,” she said.