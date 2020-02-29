Anthony Joshua tells chef ‘grate cheese on my abs’ in TV skit

Anthony Joshua had to ask a chef to try to grate cheese on his abs in a skit on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The challenge saw the boxer, 30, pretend to be on the lookout for a new personal chef.

Ant and Dec secretly gave him orders through his earpiece as he interviewed the cooks hoping to work for him.

This cracked me up ??? https://t.co/U86QfjWcB9 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) February 29, 2020

In one of the many funny moments, Joshua has to ask one candidate: “So your name is Yvette, but you’re not a vet?”

“That’s a shame, because I’m a dog. Woof, woof, woof!”, he is ordered to say.

He asked a non-plussed candidate to try to grate cheese on his abs and pretended that another has hurt him when he throws a playful punch.

Saturday Night Takeaway has returned to ITV after a year’s hiatus following Anthony McPartlin’s arrest for drink-driving.