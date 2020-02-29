Advertising
Anthony Joshua tells chef ‘grate cheese on my abs’ in TV skit
Saturday Night Takeaway has returned to TV screens after its hiatus.
Anthony Joshua had to ask a chef to try to grate cheese on his abs in a skit on Saturday Night Takeaway.
The challenge saw the boxer, 30, pretend to be on the lookout for a new personal chef.
Ant and Dec secretly gave him orders through his earpiece as he interviewed the cooks hoping to work for him.
In one of the many funny moments, Joshua has to ask one candidate: “So your name is Yvette, but you’re not a vet?”
“That’s a shame, because I’m a dog. Woof, woof, woof!”, he is ordered to say.
He asked a non-plussed candidate to try to grate cheese on his abs and pretended that another has hurt him when he throws a playful punch.
Saturday Night Takeaway has returned to ITV after a year’s hiatus following Anthony McPartlin’s arrest for drink-driving.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.