Strictly stars Pasha and Aljaz to reunite on stage

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has said he is “really excited” to be reuniting with close friend Pasha Kovalev for a new summer tour.

The professional dancers will travel the UK together this June and July as part of Here Come The Boys.

The 29-date tour will also feature West End star Sam Salter and Australian Broadway regular Michael Dameski.

Last year, ex-Strictly pro Kovalev announced he was leaving the BBC One show after eight years.

Skorjanec, who was last paired with Viscountess Emma Weymouth, said: “Here Come The Boys is about bringing the best of the best on to one stage and to go tour the country.

“Pasha is coming back, so I’m really excited to be dancing again with one of my best friends after what’s been a long year since we’ve all seen him on screen or stage.

“We have also the incredible Sam Salter, a British-born dancer who has just toured the world with Swan Lake.

“He’s coming back from New York just for us to dance in Here Come The Boys. I can’t wait to be sharing a stage with him.

“And then we have the amazing Michael Dameski, an Australian dancer who I think is one of the best dancers alive today.

“He won So You Think You Can Dance in Australia, and made it to the final of the US show World Of Dance.

Pasha Kovalev and his wife Rachel Riley on Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“Audiences all over the UK now have a beautiful opportunity to see him performing live in Here Come The Boys.”

The show will also feature four gymnasts and two UK tap dancers, showcasing styles such as ballroom, Latin, commercial, contemporary, ballet, acrobatic and tap.

Here Come The Boys begins in Southend on June 13 and ends on July 17 in Bournemouth, and includes a date at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 18.

Kovalev welcomed a baby girl, Maven Aria, with his Countdown star wife Rachel Riley in December last year.

The pair met on Strictly in 2013, and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019.

The Here Come The Boys tour will also feature five matinee performances.