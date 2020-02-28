Sofia Vergara ‘extremely proud’ to be first Latin judge on America’s Got Talent

Sofia Vergara has said she is “extremely proud” to be the first Latin judge on America’s Got Talent.

The Modern Family star will join the talent show panel for the new series, alongside Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and returning judge Heidi Klum.

The news comes after Gabrielle Union left amid reports that she had raised concerns over sexism and racism on the show.

Her departure sparked an investigation by the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, while Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment group, said US network NBC had a history of punishing women who speak out.

Vergara shared the news that she was joining the programme, which is hosted by Brooklyn Nine Nine star Terry Crews, on Instagram, writing: “I am so happy to join my new family on @agt.

“This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show.

“I can’t wait to watch all the new talent and have fun with all you guys!”

Advertising

Klum said: “I am so excited to be back at @AGT with @simoncowell @howiemandel and @terrycrews!

“The fact that @sofiavergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake!”

Vergara starred in sitcom Modern Family from its first episode in 2009, and the show finished filming its last episode last week.