Mo Gilligan: There should be more diversity on the small screen

Funnyman Mo Gilligan has called for more diversity on the small screen.

The star, 32, known for The Lateish Show and The Big Narstie Show, called for a more “varied” picture on screen.

“I think there could be a lot more,” Milligan, who is relaunching his official YouTube channel, said.

“It has to be all the way up to the top. From the commissioners to the runners as well.

Happy to announce I will be streaming my podcast #NoMoneyMoProblems with a live audience this Thursday 6:30pm(GMT) on YouTube my guest include @TinieTempah & @ameliadimz Subscribe to my channel now https://t.co/EJfZxn8Lcp pic.twitter.com/ifPm1xR34u — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) February 25, 2020

“It can’t just start from someone on television. (It has to include) the commissioning team, the controllers of these channels.”

“We pride ourselves in this country on how diverse it is,” he told the PA news agency. “It needs to be… shown on TV.”

TV “has to be representative of what this country is, to show people from all backgrounds and all walks of life, ” Gilligan, who recently filmed Celebrity Bake Off, said.

Advertising

Mo Gilligan with Tinie Tempah and comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg (YouTube)

Gilligan will give fans “never-before-seen cuts from his life, upcoming tour and worldwide travels” on his YouTube channel.

“People can see what’s happening behind the scenes,” he said.

He will be joined rap star Tinie Tempah and the star of YouTube’s Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg, ahead of his worldwide tour There’s Mo To Life.