Michelle Visage to host chat show Get Off Your Ass

Michelle Visage is to host her own chat show for BBC Three.

The Strictly Come Dancing and RuPaul’s Drag Race star will be handing out advice inside Club Visage in Get Off Your Ass, inspired by her own personal mantra.

She will be joined by a celebrity guest to draw on their own experiences and discuss the audience’s dilemmas and problems, while one viewer will receive a spot of “M.V.T” – Michelle Visage Treatment.

Yes, that's right, @MichelleVisage has her own show called 'Get Off Your Ass' and she wants YOU to be in it. pic.twitter.com/nXPeR5cFtN — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 28, 2020

She will listen and do her best to advise before offering up an immersive challenge to help get her subject back on track, assisted by Drag Race UK’s star The Vivienne.

Visage said: “I am thrilled to be bringing my kind of chat to a show on the amazing BBC Three in the country that literally owns my heart!

“It’s 2020 and we can no longer sit back and complain; it’s time to stand up and Get Off Your Ass with Michelle Visage! See you soon on the iPlayer nearest you *wink*.”

Fenton Bailey, co-founder of production company World of Wonder, which also makes Drag Race, said: “World of Wonder is excited to be expanding its UK operations for Get Off Your Ass with Michelle Visage!

“We’ve worked with Michelle for many years and she is the living, breathing embodiment of getting off your arse.

“We are so thrilled to work with her on her own talk show, showcasing her unique ability to relate to young people and helping them with issues they face in today’s world.”