Lewis Capaldi joins Reading and Leeds line-up

Lewis Capaldi has joined the line-up of Reading and Leeds festivals.

The Scottish singer – who picked up two Brit Awards last week – will play alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine at the dual festival at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park over the August bank holiday weekend.

Also joining the bill are indie rock band The Subways, rappers Ms Banks and MoStack and singer-songwriter L Devine.

The news comes after the festivals were criticised over a lack of women on the bill.

DJ Annie Mac wrote on Twitter: “Feeling so disheartened about this Reading and Leeds line up. At the blatant lack of want to represent women.

“For all the 16 year old girls going to their first festival at Reading and Leeds 2020. Just know that you DO belong on those stages.”

Mabel, Mahalia and Lady Leshurr are among the female acts who will perform at the the dual festivals.