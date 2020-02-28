Lady Gaga marks pop comeback with futuristic video for Stupid Love single

Lady Gaga has marked her musical comeback with a futuristic video to accompany new single Stupid Love.

The Bad Romance pop star returned to her roots as she released the first official track from her forthcoming sixth album.

The upbeat new track, reminiscent of her Born This Way music, is teamed with an upbeat and vibrant disco-inspired video, which opens with a title card reading: “The world rots in conflict. Many tribes battle for dominance.

“While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

It is thought that Chromatica could be the title of her forthcoming record.

The video shows warring tribes in bright outfits facing off, before Gaga and her backing dancers stand in the middle to end the conflict.

The singer wears a string of eccentric outfits, including a bright pink wig, bra and shorts with a large spiked belt.

Shortly before the single and video were released, she wrote on Twitter: “My single and music video are dropping in 45 minutes. Don’t mind me, I’ll just be in the corner breathing into a paper bag.”

As the video, which was shot on an iPhone, was released, she tweeted: “earth is cancelled.”

Lady Gaga confirmed she would release new music earlier this week, when she tweeted a photo of a billboard announcing the single.

She released her fifth album, Joanne, in 2016.