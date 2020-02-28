Holly Willoughby locates daughter’s lost teddy bear using social media

Holly Willoughby has reunited her daughter with her “favourite” teddy bear after issuing a plea on social media to help find the lost toy.

The This Morning presenter had asked her Instagram followers to help locate the bear or buy a replacement, saying her daughter Belle was “so sad to lose her best friend”.

She later updated her followers with the news that the bear had been found and “is now ready to come home”.

She wrote: “Insta you are amazing… Ted’s been found!

“He had decided to stay on after my birthday weekend away but is now ready to come home.”

Willoughby added: “Can’t wait to tell Belle after school.”

She also thanked the staff at Soho Farmhouse, a members’ club in Oxfordshire, for helping to find the toy.

The presenter had originally asked her followers if they knew where she could buy a replacement for the white Arsenal teddy bear and shared the message alongside an unclear, sideways-on photograph of it being cradled by her daughter.