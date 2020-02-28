Harry Styles dons lilac dress in underwater video for Falling

Harry Styles gives a surprising sub-aquatic performance in the music video for Falling.

The former One Direction star, 26, performs the ballad from his second solo album, Fine Line, on a grand piano which slowly fills up with water.

The four-minute clip sees him show off his unique style in a ruffled lilac dress and collection of gold rings.

As the song reaches its climax, the room fills with water as light streams though its shuttered windows.

Eventually the water lifts Styles upwards but he continues to sing: “It kills me ’cause I know we’ve run out of things we can say.”

The video is reminiscent of the Watermelon Sugar singer’s sombre performance at the Brit Awards earlier this month, where he sang the track standing in a pool of water.

falling music video is a masterpiece, the purest form of art full of emotion. harry styles is a masterpiece and i love him with all my heart and soul. pic.twitter.com/QKpt1tfTy3 — ???? (@changeslover) February 28, 2020

Fans were quick to praise the video on social media.

One described the video as “a masterpiece” that was “full of emotion”.

They added: “Harry Styles is a masterpiece and I love him with all my heart and soul.”

Harry’s new music video, falling. Is so emotional and you can hear how much he puts into his music.. it’s art. Very, very beautiful Art. Well done Harold 🙂 @Harry_Styles #FALLINGMUSICVIDEO — ??????????✨ (@samanthaxg5) February 28, 2020

A second celebrated the video’s emotional qualities.

They wrote: “Harry’s new music video, Falling. Is so emotional and you can hear how much he puts into his music … it’s art. Very, very beautiful Art. Well done Harold.”