Elizabeth Hurley reveals whether she would marry again

Elizabeth Hurley has said she does not know if she would get married again, although she is “open to the idea of being loved”.

The actress, model and businesswoman, 54, has said she also hopes she is not still posing in bikinis 10 years from now as she looked ahead to the future.

Hurley, who is single, said: “I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it.

Elizabeth Hurley was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar (Yui Mok/PA)

“I don’t know if marriage comes into that to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head.

“But I would like someone for companionship, fun.”

Hurley has previously had high-profile relationships with actor Hugh Grant, Australian cricketer Shane Warne and was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 until 2011.

She also has son Damian with ex-partner Steve Bing, an American businessman.

She said: “I personally have never received a penny from anybody, any boyfriend, any husband, in my entire life.

“I’ve never wanted to, I’ve never needed to.”

On her split from Nayar, she added: “My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she’d ever handled because neither of us wanted anything.

“I pay for everything myself and I’m very happy that way.”

The actress, known for starring in the Austin Powers films and TV series including The Royals and Gossip Girl, said she hoped she was doing more of what she does now in a decade.

Hurley – who also has a swimwear brand – said: “Hopefully getting some interesting work, hopefully still living in my house in the country because I love it, and hopefully the garden will be even more exquisite; hopefully my son will be happy … More of the same and better, I guess.”

Asked if she would still be posing in bikinis in 10 years, as she often does on Instagram, Hurley said: “Please, God, no – I hope not.”

The interview is in the April issue of Tatler, available from March 5.