Daniel Craig on Bond driving scenes: You know we fake it, don’t you

Daniel Craig has admitted that all is not as it seems when 007 is behind the wheel.

The Bond star, 51, said that the film industry had changed since Steve McQueen’s famous 1968 car chase movie Bullitt.

Asked how he perfects his body language while driving in the Bond films, Craig told Top Gear magazine: “You know we fake it, don’t you?

“The only person who didn’t fake it was Steve McQueen.

“We’re not allowed to do that any more, although I do go driving.

“I was allowed to donut the (Aston Martin) DB5 in Matera (Italy), which was great.”

He added: “I’m lucky to have access to a brilliant bunch of experts who take me out, and we talk about it.

“We talk about the correct body language behind the wheel.”

The actor said that “it was emotional to finish” filming No Time To Die, his last outing as Bond.

“I’m just immensely proud of the whole thing, of the five movies,” he said. “The Bond ecosystem is unique.”

He had been prepared to not reprise the 007 role after Casino Royale, his first Bond film.

But he added: “It was a success, and that was amazing. But I always had in the back of my mind a story I wanted to tell, and… it kind of happened….

“This movie is about tying all those ends up, about reconnecting him to Casino, really, and that’s what we’ve managed to do.”

