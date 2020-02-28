Bombay Bicycle Club to headline All Points East

Bombay Bicycle Club are the latest headliners to be announced for All Points East.

The British band join fellow headliners Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and The Kooks & The Wombats on the bill for the festival in London’s Victoria Park.

The indie group will take to the stage on May 22 as part of their comeback after announcing their hiatus in 2016.

They returned with track Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You).

Also joining the line-up for the festival is London MC Loyle Carner and singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas, who returned earlier this week with her first new music since 2016.

They will be joined at the Victoria Park event by Everything Everything, Nadine Shah,Nick Hakim, Nilufer Yanya, The Orielles, Gengahr and Liz Lawrence.

All Points East takes place over two weekends – May 22-24 and May 29-31.

The final headliner is yet to be announced.