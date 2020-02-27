Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in heavy prosthetics for The Man video

Taylor Swift dons heavy prosthetics to turn into a bearded man for the music video for her new single about gender inequality.

In the video for The Man the singer is unrecognisable with short hair as she points out imbalance in the workplace, in parenting and in her own career.

It opens with “The Man” looking out of the window of his office before walking among his employees shouting and fist-bumping.

It also shows him on the subway “manspreading”, opening his legs wide, and spreading out his newspaper to crowd out the women around him.

He can also be seen urinating in the subway station, with the trickle left behind spelling out The Man.

The video also shows Swift in character on a yacht surrounded by gyrating women in bikinis, while an attendant rolls his eyes in disgust, and in a park with a child.

When he briefly shows attention to the girl, the people around him swoon and applaud and a banner appears reading “World’s Greatest Dad”.

He can also be seen taking part in a women’s charity tennis match and, 58 years later, marrying a much younger woman.

The video, which marks Swift’s solo directorial debut, finishes with a shot of the singer in the director’s chair as she gives feedback to “The Man” on his performance.

Voiced by Dwayne Johnson, he can be heard asking if the last take of the video was alright. She replies: “Pretty good. Could you try and be sexier? Maybe more likeable this time?”

It finishes with photographs documenting her transformation into the character and credits that point out that the video was directed, written and owned by her.

It comes after Swift was engaged in a high-profile dispute over ownership of her masters with talent manager Scooter Braun.

Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, bought Swift’s first record label in a deal reportedly worth more than 300 million dollars, about £222 million.

The deal – which Swift furiously opposed – gave Braun the rights to Swift’s first six albums.

She hints at the dispute in a scene on the subway in which a “No Scooters” sign is visible next to one reading “Missing. If found return to Taylor Swift”.

Ahead of the video’s release, Swift took part in a Q&A on YouTube in which she detailed working on it, saying: “I loved the months of prep, meetings, location scouting, set design, mood boards, deciding every detail down to the wardrobe each actress/actor wore and working with them on set.”

Asked if there would be Easter eggs or hints for her fans to find, she replied: “Lots and lots. More than in any kid’s yard on Easter morning.”