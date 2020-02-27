Louise Redknapp remembers ‘special lady’ Caroline Flack in throwback post

Louise Redknapp has said that she is “always” thinking of her friend Caroline Flack after the TV star took her own life.

The singer, 45, described the former Love Island host as a “special lady” in a throwback post to her nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram.

She shared a selfie taken on a night out with Flack, comedian Keith Lemon and another friend.

Redknapp wrote: “Remembering one of my most favourite nights with this special lady and some of my favourite people.

“So grateful for my friendships @littleblondebear @keithlemon. Always thinking of you.”

She also used a love heart emoji and the hashtag #BeKind in reference to a social media post where Flack had told fans: “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Keith Lemon (Ian West/PA)

Lemon simply replied: “Ah lovely times.”

Flack was found dead at her east London home earlier this month, having taken her own life aged 40.

A host of celebrities including Lemon, current Love Island host Laura Whitmore, rugby player Danny Cipriani and Harry Styles have paid tribute to Flack since her death.