Lizzie McGuire creator breaks silence on show’s stalled Disney+ reboot

The creator of popular teen comedy Lizzie McGuire has broken her silence after a planned reboot on streaming service Disney+ stalled.

Terri Minsky had been overseeing a revival of the show, with star Hilary Duff reprising her title role.

However, last month it emerge Minsky had departed amid reports Disney was not happy with her first two episodes.

The entertainment giant is said to have been unhappy that Minsky and Duff were aiming for a more grown-up tone and instead wanted the reboot to be similar to the original series.

This week Duff, 32, appeared to aim a dig at Disney on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a story about the Love, Simon TV series moving to the Hulu streaming service from Disney over concerns it was not “family friendly” enough.

“Sounds familiar…,” Duff wrote.

Minsky has now spoken publicly about her departure and said she hopes the Lizzie McGuire reboot is not cancelled.

She told Variety: “I am so proud of the two episodes we did. Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch.

“I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark.

“It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

In a statement, Disney denied the reboot had been axed and said it is still being developed.

The original series ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2004 and followed the life of a 13-year-old girl navigating her way through school and adolescence.

The new series will see Lizzie, now approaching 30, living in New York working as an assistant to an interior decorator.

Adam Lamberg, who played Lizzie’s best friend Gordo, is also set to return.